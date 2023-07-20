Panel formed for rehabilitation work

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 19

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority today constituted a committee to ensure coordination among non-government organisations coming forward to help rain-hit people.

DC Manmohan Sharma said the committee will coordinate in providing relief and rehabilitation to the affected people hit by torrential rains and also in re-construction works by ensuring transparency and effectiveness.

The committee, constituted under Sections 30, 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will be headed by Tehsildar Rajiv Ranta. It will comprise District Food and Civil Supplier Controller Narinder Dhiman, Deputy Director, Higher Education, Jagdish Negi; District Programme Officer Rajinder Negi, Medical Officer Dr Ranjan Talwar, SDO, Municipal Corporation, Gopi Chand, and in-charge of Red Cross Committee Seema Mehta.

#Solan