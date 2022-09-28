Panel formed to assess carrying capacity of eco-sensitive zones

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

Acting on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the government has constituted a state-level committee for the assessment of carrying capacity of eco-sensitive zones.

Presiding over the first meeting of the State-Level Joint Committee here today, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Science and Technology) Prabodh Saxena said the committee had been constituted as per the directions of the NGT. It was also decided to constitute a sub-committee so that the process could be expedited.

Saxena directed the Forest Department to provide a list of notified eco-sensitive zones. “Besides environmental issues, other important aspects like economic, social, eco-tourism, tribal, wildlife and disaster management will also be taken into consideration while assessing the carrying capacity of the zones and a comprehensive report will be drafted,” he said.

In the first phase, reports of four or five zones would be prepared on a pilot basis. The services of the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, the GB Pant Institute, Kullu, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, and other institutions could be taken for the assessment of the carrying capacity of the zone.

He said, besides senior officers of the Department of Environment, Science and Technology, Forest, Urban Development, Town and Country Planning, PWD, Rural Development, Transport, Pollution Control Board, representatives of the Himachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, the HFRI, Shimla, the State Disaster Management Authority, experts from top institures had also been included.

Director, Environment, Science and Technology, Lalit said previous studies and reports of the departments could also be included in the assessment reports.

NGT order