Panel inspects proposed power plants in Pangi valley

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), November 20

A high-level committee constituted under the chairmanship of Ramsubhag Singh, Principal Adviser to the Chief Minister, took stock of the proposed solar power plants and the functional power projects of the Electricity Department in the Pangi valley of Chamba district. Director, Energy Department, and Managing Director, HPSEB, Harikesh Meena and Chief Executive Officer, Himurja, Shubhakaran Singh were also part of the three-member committee.

The committee inspected the site of the proposed 1.2 MW solar power plant in Karyas panchayat and the 400 kW solar power plant in Dharwas panchayat. It also visited the 100 kW Sural powerhouse and asked officials concerned to put before the government a proposal to improve machinery and civil works in power generation.

The committee took stock of the 300 kW hydroelectric powerhouse on the Mahlu Nullah and was told about holding discussions with the government for the construction of the powerhouse stage-II to increase power production. Besides, the committee also visited the 33 kV substation at Killar.

Pangi Residential Commissioner Ritika Jindal apprised the committee about the ongoing electricity problem in the tribal area.

#Chamba #solar energy