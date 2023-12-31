Panel inspects tunnels being built on Chandigarh-Manali NH

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 30

A joint committee led by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Madan Kumar, formed to investigate the compliance of safety standards, today inspected the tunnels under construction on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district.

SAFETY CHECK Every aspect, including the lighting system in tunnel, air quality, quality of safety equipment provided to workers and arrangement of inter-connectivity between two-way tunnels, was examined in depth. Madan Kumar, ADM

During the inspection, the ADM took information on the safety protocols being followed for the employees and workers and carefully examined the entire system related to it. Besides the ADM, the committee includes ASP Sagar Chand Sharma, NHAI project director Varun Chari, IIT-Mandi professor R Prasanna and his colleagues, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department BC Negi and tunnel expert Himanshu Kapoor. NHAI officials and representatives of companies involved in the construction of tunnels were also present.

The ADM said as per the instructions of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the committee had inspected the compliance of safety and security standards in the four-lane tunnels under construction in Mandi.

“The committee will soon prepare a report regarding the shortcomings found during the inspection and suggestions and send it to the SDMA,” he added.

“In view of the recent Silkyara tunnel accident in Uttarakhand, safety protocols are being ensured in the tunnels under construction so that such an incident does not happen again anywhere,” he said.

“The committee started the inspection from Vrindavani Bypass Tunnel in Mandi, followed by the tunnels under construction near Saulikhad and Pandoh. The committee reviewed the planning, design, construction, safety and maintenance of tunnels on the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane stretch,” the ADM said.

“I took information from the company regarding emergency planning in case of any disaster or accident. Every aspect, including the lighting system in tunnel, air quality, quality of safety equipment provided to workers and arrangement of inter-connectivity between two-way tunnels, were examined in depth,” he said.

“The committee also interacted with workers and assessed their knowledge level regarding the emergency evacuation plan,” he said.

