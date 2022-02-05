Panel to inspect Himachal cement plants amid furore over price rise

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 4

A nine-member inter-departmental committee will visit all cement manufacturing units next week to inspect their working against the backdrop of the criticism of the state government for its inability to control rising cement price.

Cement is manufactured in Himachal but its price here is much higher than in neighbouring states. A bag of cement, which was priced at Rs 385 in January 2019, is now available for Rs 423; its price was raised by Rs 10 recently. In Haryana, a cement bag costs Rs 395, say market sources. The Congress has been vehemently raising the issue, much to the discomfort of the government.

Efforts to prevail upon cement manufacturers such as Ambuja Cements Limited, ACC and Ultratech, which have eight plants at Darlaghat, Nalagarh and Bagha, have failed.

In December, the state government had directed the manufacturers to slash cement prices. It had also asked them why the price was higher in the state than neighbouring states. Instead of complying with the order, the companies raised the cement price by Rs 10 per bag.

A nine-member inter-departmental committee comprising directors of Industries, Department of Environment, Science and Technology, labour commissioner, excise commissioner, member secretary of the State Pollution Control Board, deputy commissioner and the SP of respective district, conservator of forests as well as geologists will visit the manufacturing units next week to inspect the mining lease area.

The manufacturers earlier said high freight charges was a contributory factor, and freight rates were slashed in the Nalagarh industrial area following the High Court’s intervention. But still the cement price continued to rise.

Since cement plants are highly polluting, villagers residing near their vicinity have to suffer. The committee will inspect the mining lease area of these plants and their impact on the ecology.

What to be looked into?

