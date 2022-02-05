Panel to inspect Himachal cement plants amid furore over price rise

Cement costlier in HP than neighbouring states

Panel to inspect Himachal cement plants amid furore over price rise

A cement manufacturing factory in the state.

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 4

A nine-member inter-departmental committee will visit all cement manufacturing units next week to inspect their working against the backdrop of the criticism of the state government for its inability to control rising cement price.

Cement is manufactured in Himachal but its price here is much higher than in neighbouring states. A bag of cement, which was priced at Rs 385 in January 2019, is now available for Rs 423; its price was raised by Rs 10 recently. In Haryana, a cement bag costs Rs 395, say market sources. The Congress has been vehemently raising the issue, much to the discomfort of the government.

Efforts to prevail upon cement manufacturers such as Ambuja Cements Limited, ACC and Ultratech, which have eight plants at Darlaghat, Nalagarh and Bagha, have failed.

In December, the state government had directed the manufacturers to slash cement prices. It had also asked them why the price was higher in the state than neighbouring states. Instead of complying with the order, the companies raised the cement price by Rs 10 per bag.

A nine-member inter-departmental committee comprising directors of Industries, Department of Environment, Science and Technology, labour commissioner, excise commissioner, member secretary of the State Pollution Control Board, deputy commissioner and the SP of respective district, conservator of forests as well as geologists will visit the manufacturing units next week to inspect the mining lease area.

The manufacturers earlier said high freight charges was a contributory factor, and freight rates were slashed in the Nalagarh industrial area following the High Court’s intervention. But still the cement price continued to rise.

Since cement plants are highly polluting, villagers residing near their vicinity have to suffer. The committee will inspect the mining lease area of these plants and their impact on the ecology.

What to be looked into?

A nine-member committee will inspect the mining lease area of the cement plants and their impact on the ecology, enforcement of labour laws, safety aspects, law and order situation and other laws.

Video clips, memes questioning leaders' work trend online
Punjab

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn't have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

China’s bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

Slams renaming of places in Arunachal

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress’

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Amritsar district witnesses 2 deaths; 69 new Covid cases reported

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

City gets 24-mm rainfall in 2 days

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

481 illegal debris dumpers challaned in 2021

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released