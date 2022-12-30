Panel to look into Volvo buses flouting rules

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 29

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Director, Transport, to gather information on private Volvo buses coming into the state without following rules and regulations.

“The committee will submit a report within 15 days. The issue of private Volvo buses plying without following the rules is quite old. We will see whether they are paying the due taxes or not,” he said.

The Deputy CM also made it clear that he intends to crack down on the nexus of registration of expensive luxury vehicle in the state. “As the tax on the registration of vehicles in the state is comparatively less, documents were forged to get the vehicles registered here.”

“Most of the luxury vehicles in metros like Delhi and Mumbai bear HP number. It’s a big scam and we will soon expose it,” he said, adding the HRTC had an obligation of Rs 1,350 crore at present.