Panel to rationalise market fee on commodities: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 9

A committee, headed by the Secretary, Agriculture, will be constituted to rationalise the market fee on commodities to facilitate traders, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He annouced this while presiding over a meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Beopar Mandal here today.

Irrelevant rules to be removed: Thakur All irrelevant rules will be removed to ensure a feel good factor among traders. Meetings of the Traders Welfare Board will be held regularly to discuss their issues. Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister

He said the government was committed to the welfare of traders and had initiated several schemes for them. The ranking of the state in ease-of-doing-business had improved from 16th to 7th.

Thakur said the government would also rationalise the opening and closing times of shops and other business establishments to safeguard their interests.

He said GST advisory committees would be constituted at the state, district and tehsil levels to ensure better coordination between the government and the traders.

The government would also consider their demand for a welfare fund to provide relief to them and their families in distressed times. He said the government would also examine the issue of bringing the traders under the Group Insurance Scheme.

The government had launched the Tax Haat Programme for time-bound redress of compliance-related queries and issues of stakeholders and to make them aware of the changes taking place in the GST law and procedures. The department was focusing on increasing voluntary compliance for raising GST revenue.—