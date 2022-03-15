Panel to resolve issues of outsourced staff in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

The state government was committed to resolve the issues of outsourced employees and has constituted a three-member Cabinet sub-committee to redress their genuine demands, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the delegation of outsourced employees here today.

He said that there were about 30,000 outsourced employees working in various departments, boards and corporations of the state government. The state government was concerned about the welfare of these employees and had shared a model tender with all the departments in the month of December to make it mandatory to give a pay slip to each outsourced worker. —