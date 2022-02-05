Panel to submit report on temple properties in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 4

To deal with illegal encroachments on the properties of Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana, who is also chairperson of the temple trust, constituted a three-member sub-committee to identify the properties of the temple in different places of the district.

The DC directed the sub-committee to submit its report on details of temple properties along with records within a period of two months. While presiding over a meeting of the trust on Friday, the DC reviewed the decisions of the previous meeting.

He directed officials to charge the rent of commercial properties coming under the temple trust at the rate fixed by the Public Works Department (PWD). He impressed upon the officials to take legal action against those who did not pay the rent at the prescribed rates.

Many issues were discussed like increase in the income of temple trust, its beautification, setting up of donation box at the main entrance of the temple and making a security structure for the ancient Garuda pillar situated in the middle of the street in front of the temple complex to ensure its sanctity. —