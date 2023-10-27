Panel to survey illegal scrap dealers violating hazardous waste norms on Baddi-Haryana inter-state border at Marrawala border

Solan, October 26
Taking stern view of the pollution being caused by the several scrap dealers operating from the Baddi-Haryana inter-state border at Marrawala border, a survey would soon be conducted by the staff of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) Haryana.
The issue was brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, by Chief Executive Officer, Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority, Lalit Jain and officials of the SPCB during an inter-state meeting held at Panchkula today.
Sudhir Mohan, Regional Officer, SPCB, Panchkula, said as per the directions of the DC, they would constitute a committee to survey the scrap dealers who had illegally occupied a large chunk of the land at Marrawala. The committee will examine whether they were violating the norms of the hazarduous waste handling rules by washing chemical-laced drums, undertaking unautorised melting, etc. The committee will also identify the industries from where the hazardous waste emanated and found its way to Marrawala from the BBN area.
Notably, officials from the BBN had pointed out that these dealers were violating the norms and causing air and water pollution.
Issues like early repair of roads leading to BBN from Haryana, including the Marrawala-Barotiwala road, were also discussed where the officials from PWD Haryana informed that the road would be repaired by November 15. They also informed that a stretch of 100 m road at Gorakhnath on the Baddi-Pinjore highway fell under the purview of the NHAI, which was four-laning the highway. Progress of other roads like Sheetalput-Nava Gaon was also discussed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...