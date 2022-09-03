Panels formed to see progress of medical park at Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 12

In order to smoothly implement all the works related to the construction and establishment of the proposed Himachal Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh, Solan district, the state government has constituted two committees under the ambit of the HP State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC).

A high-level committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Administrative Secretary (Industries). Administrative Secretary (Jal Shakti Department) and Administrative Secretary (Power) will be its members while Director of Industries has been appointed its member secretary, a spokesperson of the state government said.

He added that other members include Director of the Department of Environment, Science and Technology; Managing Director of the HPSIDC; a representative of the Pharmaceutical Department of the Central Government; Director of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) and a representative of the Center for Innovation and Bio-Design (CIBOD), PGIMER. Co-opted members decided by the committee could also be included.

The spokesman further said that this committee would be the highest decision-making body on any aspect of the project. It would take policy and strategic decisions in consonance with the detailed project report (DPR) approved by the Union Government and would be responsible for approving the annual budget of the Medical Devices Park (MDP).

He said apart from this high-level committee, an executive committee had also been constituted under the chairmanship of the Director of the Industries Department. Additional Director would be its convener.

