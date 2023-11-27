Pangi gears up for winter

Chamba, November 26
The local administration is making proper arrangements in the Pangi valley of Chamba district for the winter, as the area receives snowfall. Pangi Residential Commissioner Ritika Jindal presided over a meeting regarding winter preparations at Killar yesterday. Officials of various departments attended the meeting.
