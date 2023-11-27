 Pangi gears up for winter : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Pangi gears up for winter

Pangi gears up for winter


Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 26

The local administration is making proper arrangements in the Pangi valley of Chamba district for the winter, as the area receives snowfall. Pangi Residential Commissioner Ritika Jindal presided over a meeting regarding winter preparations at Killar yesterday. Officials of various departments attended the meeting.

#Chamba


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

5
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

7
Entertainment

'Lord Bobby' memes trend as Bobby Deol's fans can't get over his terrifying transformation in 'Animal' trailer

8
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

9
India

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

10
India

New Maldives President opts for Turkey over India as first port of call

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Silkyara tunnel collapse: Parts of auger machine removed from rubble

Parts of auger machine removed from rubble at Uttarkashi tunnel

Manual drilling will now start at the tunnel to prepare an e...

Delhi air quality nears severe zone

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

A thick layer of smog blankets Delhi and its suburbs, reduci...

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

Modi also posts on X his tributes to the first Sikh guru fro...

Indian envoy Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements in New York gurdwara

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...

Irish author Paul Lynch's 'Prophet Song' wins Booker Prize

Irish author Paul Lynch's 'Prophet Song' wins Booker Prize

Lynch, 46, wins for his novel presenting a dystopian vision ...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

Delhi air quality nears severe zone

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

AAP celebrates its 12th foundation day

Craze for ‘organic’ drugs fuels illicit online business by students

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

2 snatchers in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row