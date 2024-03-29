Pangi RC facilitates school mgmt committees

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 28

Pangi Resident Commissioner Ritika Jindal felicitated School Management Committees (SMCs) for their work during the 2023-24 academic session at a programme at Government Senior Secossndary School, Kilar, today.

In the SMC (Secondary) category, Government Senior Secondary School, Mindhal, secured the first position, followed by Government Senior Secondary School, Sechu, and Government Senior Secondary School, Tundru, securing the second and third places, respectively.

In the SMC (Elementary) category, Government Middle School, Thandal, clinched the top position with Government Middle School, Shoon, and Government Middle School, Kawas, bagging the second and third places, respectively.

In addition to these awards Ram Nath, history teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Karayuni and Keval Ram, TGT (Arts) from Government High School, Mindhal, were also honoured for their efforts in contributing to the education of students in tribal areas.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba