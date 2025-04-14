DT
Pangi valley to get major projects

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:30 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will dedicate a slew of developmental projects to the people of Pangi during his upcoming visit to Chamba district for the state-level Himachal Day celebrations on April 15. For the first time in history, the state-level function will be held in the remote Pangi Valley, igniting a wave of excitement and festive spirit across the region.

During his visit to Killar, the headquarters of Pangi, the CM will lay foundation stones for several key projects. These include the construction of residential quarters for the Agriculture Department at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore, and additional rooms at Government Senior Secondary Schools in Luj and Mindhal, with each school receiving Rs 1.5 crore.

He will also lay the foundation for a sub-market yard in Killar worth Rs 2.13 crore and a new office building for the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) at a cost of Rs 49.42 lakh. Two new health sub-centres will be established at Rei and Hudan Tehsil, each budgeted at Rs 1.99 crore. In a significant push towards green energy, a 1 MW solar power project worth Rs 10.51 crore will also be launched at Dhanwas Karyas under HPSEBL.

The CM will also inaugurate several completed infrastructure projects. These include the Mini Secretariat building at Killar, constructed at a cost of Rs 20.88 crore, a new ITI building worth Rs 5.62 crore and a bus stand in Killar built at an expenditure of Rs 5.29 crore. An alternate approach road to the bus stand, built at a cost of Rs 2.98 crore, will also be inaugurated. Another major project to be opened is the 50-bed Civil Hospital at Killar, constructed at a cost of Rs 19.83 crore.

The occasion marks a milestone for the region, as it is the first time a state-level function of this scale is being held in Pangi Valley. Locals have expressed joy and pride over the historic event. Satish, the Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Killar-1, called the CM’s visit “historic”.

