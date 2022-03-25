Panjab University clinch netball trophy

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 24

Panjab University, Chandigarh, has won the All-India Inter-University Women’s Netball Tournament, organised under the aegis of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.

The Sports and Forest Minister, Rakesh Pathania, presided over the concluding ceremony of the championship at SAI Sports Stadium here today.

Pathania and Prof SP Bansal, VC of the CUHP, felicitated the winning team, which beat Kurukshetra University 29-28. Calicut University stood third after trouncing Bangalore City University 40-17.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathania said sports are vital for the overall development of personality and a good sportsperson can excel in studies too. He promised that the state government would give all help required to develop world-class sports facilities at the CUHP.

Professor Bansal thanked the state government and the Kangra district administration for extending a helping hand in organising the event successfully. He said the university was inching closer to having its permanent campuses at Dharamsala and Dehra.

Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria said in the near future, smart city Dharamsala would be known as sports city of the state. The government and the university administration would work together for permanent campuses of the university at the earliest. He congratulated the host university and the participants of the tournament.