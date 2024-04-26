Panna Pramukhs to help BJP win over 400 seats: Avinash Rai Khanna

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 25

BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna today said that Panna Pramukhs would help the BJP win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He took part in a Panna Pramukh sammelan organised in the Jaswan-Pragpur area of Kangra district.

He said, “The BJP has a strong organisation and workers at 8,000 booths in Himachal. BJP workers are fully prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party will cross 400 seats in the country and win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.”

Khanna flayed the Congress over the inheritance tax controversy. “The statements of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress Overseas adviser Sam Pitroda have exposed their intentions. Pitroda’s statement on wealth redistribution has exposed the appeasement politics of the Congress.”

He added, “Pitroda has confirmed that the Congress wants to seize the property of the majority community and distribute it among the minorities. The empowerment of India’s poor, Dalits, youth, tribes and backward classes was never on the agenda of the Congress.”

He said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed the intentions of the Congress, it went on the back foot.

