Panna pramukhs to play crucial role in 'Mission Repeat': Himachal BJP leader SanjayTandon

Shimla, May 5
Party workers are the frontal force of the BJP. As many as 700 party workers are working at the booth level in Shimla organisational district, said Sanjay Tandon, state co-incharge of BJP affairs, while addressing a gram kendra pramukh sammelan for Shimla district at Fagu in the district today.
‘Direct benefit transfer helped check frauds’
The direct benefit transfer into the bank accounts of beneficiaries has put a check on frauds.In Himachal, 9.27 lakh farmers are getting the Kisan Samman Nidhi into their bank accounts. — Sanjay Tandon, BJP State Co-Incharge
He said, “Our panna pramukhs will play a vital role in the Mission Repeat. They are visiting households and making people aware of the achievements of the state government. We are getting a positive feedback”.
Tandon said, “The party is fully geared up to win the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. The party had recently won the Assembly elections in Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and will also emerge victorious in Himachal”.
He added the victory in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections would have a positive impact on the Himachal poll.
He said, “The BJP has given corruption-free governance and the direct benefit transfer into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries has put a check on frauds”.
