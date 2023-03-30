Paonta college gets 'A' grade from NAAC

Solan, March 29
Shree Guru Gobind Singh Ji Government College, Paonta Sahib, has become the lone government college in the state to secure an ‘A’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It scored 2958 grade points out of 3900 points, earning it a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score of 3.03.
The college has significantly improved its score since its first cycle of NAAC accreditation in 2017 when it had secured a ‘B++’ grade with 2.79 CGPA. In the second cycle in January, the college had initially received a ‘B++’ grade with 2.97 CGPA, missing the ‘A’ grade with mere 0.04 points. The college management had appealed against this, following which the grade was revised to an ‘A’ with a CGPA of 3.03, which will be valid for five years.
Officiating Principal Dr Ritu Pant said, “The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college under the leadership of Coordinator Dr Nalin Ramaul had worked really hard to obtain this score. ”
