Paonta Sahib MC cracks down on litterbugs

Nahan, March 20
The Paonta Sahib Municipal Council has collected Rs 25,000 fine from offenders for littering at public places. Two nationalised banks are among the institutions that have been penalised so far.
Paonta Sahib’s Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Gunjeet Singh Cheema said the council had received complaints regarding the indiscriminate dumping of garbage at public places by some shopkeepers and individuals.
In response, the MC authorities have swiftly cracked down on the offenders.
The SDM added that fine amounting to Rs 5,000 had been imposed on each defaulter, including two nationalised banks, besides several shop owners. A total fine of Rs 25,000 was collected from them.
According to the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council, the SDM said waste collection vehicles routinely visited residential areas for garbage collection.
However, despite these efforts, instances of littering persist.
Stringent measures would be taken against those found littering at public spaces, he added.
In addition to punitive measures, the council has urged all residents to play their role in maintaining cleanliness by disposing of waste responsibly.
