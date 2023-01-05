Paonta Sahib college earns B++ from NAAC

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 4

Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Government College, Paonta Sahib, has received the B++ grade in the second cycle of rankings by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The college narrowly missing the A grade by 0.04 points.

The college secured the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 2.97 on a seven-point scale with a marginal improvement over its earlier score of 2.79 obtained in 2017. This is the highest CGPA secured among all government colleges of the state.

Principal Dr Pramod Patial said the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of the college, under the leadership of coordinator Dr Nalin Ramaul, had been working incessantly with the staff assistance for its assessment and accreditation.

It was selected among nine ‘Utkrisht Mahavidyalayas’ of the state last year.

#paonta sahib #solan