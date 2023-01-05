Paonta Sahib college earns B++ from NAAC

Solan, January 4
Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Government College, Paonta Sahib, has received the B++ grade in the second cycle of rankings by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The college narrowly missing the A grade by 0.04 points.
The college secured the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 2.97 on a seven-point scale with a marginal improvement over its earlier score of 2.79 obtained in 2017. This is the highest CGPA secured among all government colleges of the state.
Principal Dr Pramod Patial said the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of the college, under the leadership of coordinator Dr Nalin Ramaul, had been working incessantly with the staff assistance for its assessment and accreditation.
It was selected among nine ‘Utkrisht Mahavidyalayas’ of the state last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC
Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...