Paonta Sahib division sees 51 illegal mining cases in 2 months

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 6

To combat illegal mining, the Paonta Sahib Forest Division has made significant strides in the past two months. The division’s field staff, under the leadership of DFO Aishwarya Raj, have imposed penalties on people involved in illegal mining along the Yamuna and Giri rivers.

In April, the Forest Division registered 26 cases of illegal mining and imposed penalties amounting to Rs 4.3 lakh. In May, the division registered 25 cases and imposed fines amounting to Rs 4.92 lakh. Action has been taken under the Indian Forest Act and Mining Act. In the last two months, the total fine has been Rs 9.22 lakh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Nahan #Paonta Sahib