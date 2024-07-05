Paonta Sahib police crack whip on mining mafia, traffic violators

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, July 4

In a move to curb illegal activities and enhance public safety, the police sub-division of Paonta Sahib undertook several special campaigns. The focus was on tackling illegal mining and ensuring road safety, as directed by the Sirmaur’s Superintendent of Police.

During the campaign against illegal mining, police station officers were instructed to make every possible effort to stop illegal mining activities within their jurisdictions. As a result, 70 challans were issued under the Mining Act, leading to a collection of fines amounting to

Rs 2,85,000.

The police stations under the jurisdiction of Paonta Sahib subdivision intensified daily vehicle checks to prevent road accidents and thefts. Special awareness campaigns were also conducted to educate people, especially drivers, about road safety. In June, as many as 4,033 challans were issued under the Motor Vehicles Act and fines amounting to Rs 5,55,400 were collected.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Paonta Sahib, Aditi Singh, appealed to the public to adhere to traffic rules and maintain safe driving speeds to prevent accidents. She emphasised the importance of not using mobile phones while driving and abstaining from any intoxicants. “Your life is precious, do not waste it,” she urged, highlighting the need for responsible behaviour on the roads.

The police campaigns in Paonta Sahib demonstrate a rigorous approach to law enforcement, aiming to ensure the safety and well-being of the community, while cracking down on illegal and dangerous activities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Nahan #Paonta Sahib #Sirmaur