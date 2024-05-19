Paonta Sahib seeks to turn kids into ‘Yamuna Warriors’

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 18

In a bid to address the severe environmental degradation of the Yamuna, the Paonta Sahib forest division of the state Forest Department has launched an initiative titled “Yamuna Hamari Dharohar”.

Aimed at spreading awareness about environmental conservation among schoolchildren, the programme seeks to foster a sense of responsibility towards river and environmental conservation.

Paonta Sahib Divisional Forest Officer Aishwarya Raj said the Yamuna , a crucial lifeline in northern India and the largest tributary of the Ganga, faces a significant threat due to pollution, dumping, mining and unsustainable practices. Recognising the importance of the river from economic, ecological, and cultural perspectives, the Forest Department has been actively working towards the restoration of wastelands and dumping sites along the river.

In October 2022, Yamuna Van Vihar was established as a recreational hub for the town. This was followed by the inauguration of the Yamuna Riverfront Nature Park in February this year, the town’s first riverfront spot.

Both parks, located near the Paonta Sahib Gurdwara, serve as models of conservation and popular recreational spots. The department plans to expand these parks along the entire Yamuna banks, creating a riverfront walkway and additional recreational areas.

The “Yamuna Hamari Dharohar” initiative involves inviting students from various schools of Paonta Sahib to participate in exposure visits to these parks.

Starting this month, groups of 30-40 students from classes VI to IX, along with two school teachers, will visit the parks once a month under the initiative.

Recently, 30 students and two eco-club teachers from Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Taruwala, visited the Yamuna Riverfront Nature Park and the Yamuna Van Vihar.

During the visit, students learned about eco-restoration, the history and challenges of the Yamuna River, local forests and wildlife, Sal tree regeneration and broader nature conservation efforts. The interactive session was well-received, with students showing great enthusiasm.

The visit concluded with a pledge by the students to conserve nature and a quiz. Prizes were awarded to the top five students.

The initiative aims to inspire these youngsters to become ‘Yamuna Warriors’, committed to protecting the river and the environment.

With continued efforts, the Forest Department hopes to instil a lasting interest in nature conservation among the youth of Paonta Sahib, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for the region.

