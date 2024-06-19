Paonta Sahib schools to remain closed tomorrow

Nahan, June 18
In response to the ongoing heatwave, Gunjit Singh Cheema, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Paonta Sahib, has announced the closure of all public and private schools, including play schools and Anganwadi centres on June 19.
The directive applies to all educational institutions within the administrative boundaries of the Paonta Sahib sub-division. Compliance with the closure order will be overseen by the Sirmaur Deputy Director of Higher Education and the Deputy Director of Primary Education.
The district is currently experiencing abnormal heatwave conditions that pose significant health risks to the public. The India Meteorological Department has also forecasted that such extreme temperatures will persist in coming days.
