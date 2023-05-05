Paonta villagers warned against venturing into forest after dark

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 4

Forest Department officials have advised residents of the Giri Nagar area in Paonta Sahib not to venture into forest areas in the evening. The move comes after a herd of elephants attacked an elderly woman four days ago.

The elderly women had gone to the forest for collecting firewood. She sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was rushed to Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College at Nahan, where she succumbed to her injuries.

To avoid such incidents, Forest Department officials are now educating residents in this regard. The residents have been directed to stay indoors in the evening and report about the presence of elephants to the forest staff. An awareness campaign has also been launched.

DFO Saurabh Jakhar said a herd of elephants had forayed into the Colonel Sher Jung National Park, Simbalbara, Paonta Sahib, from the nearby Uttarakhand-based Rajaji National Park.