Paper leak: Himachal Cabinet nod for declaration of withheld results

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

The Cabinet today gave nod to declaration of the results of the recruitment examinations for various posts in different department, which were withheld following the leak of the examination paper for the posts of Junior Office Assistant (JOA) and the subsequent disbanding of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur.

The Cabinet at an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took the decision to declare the results on the recommendation of the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The candidates had been urging the government to declare the results of the recruitment exams for various categories of jobs in different departments and staging protests across the state. The selection of candidates on 1,756 JOA (IT) posts was withheld, the written exams for which were held on March 21, 2021.

The Congress government had disbanded the HPSSC, Hamirpur, and set up the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to go ahead with the process of declaring results. The candidates had been demanding that the results of those, who had been found to be involved in the paper leak case, should be withheld but the results of other candidates be declared.

The Cabinet also gave approval to conversion of Class IV part-time workers to daily wage workers in various government departments, who had completed seven years of service as on March 31, 2024. It decided to allocate free power to HP State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) at a rate determined by the Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission to meet the power deficiency of the HPSEBL and the demand of consumers in the state.

It also gave clearance to a proposal for the establishment of a Himachal Police Cyber Lab in the State CID. The Cabinet decided to open a DSP office at Indora in Kangra district, Sub-Divisional Police Office at Chowari in Chamba district and upgrade the Sihunta police post in Chamba to a police station.

The Cabinet gave nod to opening a new police post at Hatli under Chowari police station in Chamba. It also decided to fill 113 posts of driver in the Home Guards and Civil Defence departments and 50 posts of clerk in the HP Secretariat.

Class IV part-time workers to be converted to daily wagers

The Cabinet approved the conversion of Class IV part-time workers to daily wage workers in various government departments, who had completed seven years of service as on March 31, 2024

It decided to allocate free power to HP State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) at a rate determined by the Himachal Pradesh HP Electricity Regulatory Commission to meet the power deficiency of the HPSEBL and the demand of consumers in the state

The Cabinet also decided to fill 113 posts of driver in the Home Guards and Civil Defence departments and 50 posts of clerk in the HP Secretariat

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla