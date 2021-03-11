Paper leaked, Himachal Pradesh scraps police recruitment exam

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, May 6
Amid reports of a question paper leak, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur today announced the cancellation of recruitment of constables, the test for which was held on March 27 this year. Over 70,000 candidates had appeared for the exam for 1,700 posts.
The matter came to light after the result was declared. Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said marks scored by three candidates surprised them. They emerged among the toppers, scoring 70 out of 90 marks, even as they had got just 50 per cent marks in Class X exams, he said.
It was found that these candidates had got the question paper in advance for Rs 6-8 lakh from some people in Punjab. Sharma said a case had been registered and four candidates were arrested.
They were identified as Manish Kumar of Bharari village (Nurpur), Gaurav of Badiyara village (Kangra), Mani Chaudhary of Khatiyar village (Fatehpur) and Ashok Kumar of Passu village (Dharamsala). Efforts were being made to arrest those responsible for leaking the paper, the SP said.
Sources said the police were suspecting that the paper was leaked from the press where it was printed.
State DGP Sanjay Kundu has constituted an SIT, comprising DIG Madhu Sudan, Commanding officer Bangarh Vimukt Ranjan, SP Khushal Sharma, SP Cyber Crime Rohit Malpani and SP CID Varender Kalia, to investigate the case.
This is for the second time in three years that the state has nullified an exam to select constables. In August 2019, the test was held invalid after six men were caught impersonating as candidates.
4 candidates held; SIT to probe case
- Kangra cops got suspicious after three aspirants scored high marks
- Probe finds they got paper in advance for Rs 6-8 lakh; 4 arrested
- SIT formed to probe case and nab those behind leaking paper
- Second time in three years that state nullified exam to recruit constables
