Paper leak:YC seeks DGP's removal

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 23

Kullu Youth Congress members continued their chain fast in front of the SP office for the seventh day today demanding the removal of the DGP in the police recruitment paper leak case. Youth Congress president Veer Singh said if the DGP was not removed soon, they would resort to a ‘chakka jam’ in the state.

He said till now, the government had not taken any action in the case and those behind the paper leak were yet to be identified. The anger of the youth against the government was increasing.

Singh said that the youth, who have passed the police recruitment examination, were also giving support to their agitation.