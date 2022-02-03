Paragliding at Himachal's Bir-Billing to be regulated via app: Kangra DC

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 2

The Kangra district administration has planned to develop a mobile phone application to ensure safe paragliding at Bir-Billing. The application will enable tourists to enjoy paragliding in a systematic way and also help the administration to regulate and make all paragliding activities safe.

A meeting between the Tourism Department and the Paragliding Association was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal recently.

Jindal said the registration of paraglider operators and pilots through the application will be necessary. The rates of paragliding will also be fixed so that tourists do not face inconvenience. The monitoring of paragliding through the application will also be ensured. A logo will be displayed on the paragliding aircraft so that people doing the adventure activity without registration can be monitored, he stated.

Jindal said a local technical committee will be constituted to ensure safe paragliding, for which orders will be issued through the SDM. Besides, another committee will be constituted to guide the paragliders regularly about favorable weather. Testing of paragliding equipment will also be done every three months.

Jindal said appropriate steps will be taken for regular training of pilots at Bir through the Tourism Department. For this, arrangements with a pilot training institute are also being made.

The DC says that no parking zones will be earmarked at the paragliding landing site to avoid untoward incidents. The application will help in orderly paragliding along with the safety of tourists, he adds.

