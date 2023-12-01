 Paragliding operators flout norms, tourists at risk : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Paragliding operators flout norms, tourists at risk

Paragliding operators flout norms, tourists at risk

Undertaking flights even during evening hours

Paragliding operators flout norms, tourists at risk

A paraglider takes a flight after sunset in Manali. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 30

Learning no lesson from the past tragedies which claimed lives of many tourists in Kullu district, the paragliding operators, flouting norms, are undertaking paragliding activities in the evening hours, putting tourists’ safety at stake.

PROBE ORDERED

I have initiated an inquiry to find out the violators, who were involved in paragliding activities in late evening hours. The department will take strict action against them. Sunayna Sharma, District tourism Development Officer

Yesterday, the local residents of Kullu noticed paragliding activities in the sky from the hills of Peej in the late evening hours. They recorded the video and uploaded it on social media. Evening lights in houses were on due to darkness, while paragliding activities were visible in sky.

This is not the sole incident of Peej, where paragliding operators were seen flouting the norm. There are around seven other paragliding sites in Kullu district, where paragliding operators conduct paragliding activities by flouting the norms of public safety to mint money.

Anup Thakur, president of Kullu- Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said the authorities concerned should take strict action against operators, who flout the norms and put tourists’ safety at stake. In the past years, fatal incidents have occurred in Kullu district during paragliding. Tourist safety should be the first priority for tourism stakeholders in the district.

When asked, District Tourism Development Officer Sunayna Sharma said, “The matter came to my notice yesterday. I have initiated an inquiry in this case to find out the violators, who were involved in paragliding activities in late evening. The department will take strict action against such offenders, who try to compromise the safety of tourists by flouting the safety norms.”

According to the norm, paragliding activities are not allowed after sunset and in bad weather conditions.

Besides Peej, the other paragliding sites in Kullu are Solang Nala, Marhi, Mazhach, Dobhi, Kothi, Gadsa and Nanga Baag. There are around 442 registered paraglider pilots in Kullu district. Last year, a Maharashtra tourist died in a paragliding mishap in Dobhi area of Kullu. This year, two persons were injured in a paragliding crash incident in Kullu in May at the Dobhi paragliding site.


