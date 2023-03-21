Paragliding pilots miffed at illegal constructions at Bir

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 20

Bir-Billing, which figures among the top 10 paragliding sites in the world, is turning into a slum because of illegal constructions. Unplanned commercial activities have reduced the open area in the hill resort considerably, posing threat to the security of fliers. Besides, illegal parking of vehicles near the landing site has also become another hazard for the fliers.

As the area for landing is squeezing day by day due to large-scale illegal constructions, many Indian and foreign pilots have reacted strongly. A foreign pilot, Barry Berdin, recently tweeted, “There are more places to fly, if Bir ignores the needs of paragliding pilots, they will go to other places”. A number of other foreign and Indian fliers during a visit to Bir yesterday said that if timely action was not taken, no place will be left for landing.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has already stayed the construction of a multi-story parking facility being constructed by the state Tourism Department in the no-construction zone at Bir-Billing. The facility was being constructed without the approval of the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP) and the Special Area Development Authority (SADA).

The Tribune had highlighted the issue of the illegal construction of multi-story parking by the Tourism Department in these columns. Later High Court took cognisance of a news item and stayed the construction. The court had restricted the construction of parking only up to the ground floor and directed the Tourism Department to dismantle the concrete pillars of the first floor. However, the state Tourism Department has failed to dismantle the pillars of the first floor of the parking till date.

When asked, SDM Baijnath, Devi Lal Thakur, who is also chairman of the SADA, said that he had taken up the matter with the Tourism Department and requested them to follow the directions of the High Court and remove the pillars immediately. District Tourism Officer, he said, has assured him that the needful would be done within seven days.

On an average, Bir-Billing witnesses around 20,000 tandem flights per month. A tandem flight involves a ride along with a paragliding pilot. The area also sees above 10,000 solo flights every month. The hill station has become the first choice for domestic and foreign tourists.