 Paragliding pilots miffed at illegal constructions at Bir : The Tribune India

Paragliding pilots miffed at illegal constructions at Bir

Paragliding pilots miffed at illegal constructions at Bir

Parked vehicles and illegal constructions near the landing site at Bir pose threat to fliers. Tribune photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 20

Bir-Billing, which figures among the top 10 paragliding sites in the world, is turning into a slum because of illegal constructions. Unplanned commercial activities have reduced the open area in the hill resort considerably, posing threat to the security of fliers. Besides, illegal parking of vehicles near the landing site has also become another hazard for the fliers.

As the area for landing is squeezing day by day due to large-scale illegal constructions, many Indian and foreign pilots have reacted strongly. A foreign pilot, Barry Berdin, recently tweeted, “There are more places to fly, if Bir ignores the needs of paragliding pilots, they will go to other places”. A number of other foreign and Indian fliers during a visit to Bir yesterday said that if timely action was not taken, no place will be left for landing.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has already stayed the construction of a multi-story parking facility being constructed by the state Tourism Department in the no-construction zone at Bir-Billing. The facility was being constructed without the approval of the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP) and the Special Area Development Authority (SADA).

The Tribune had highlighted the issue of the illegal construction of multi-story parking by the Tourism Department in these columns. Later High Court took cognisance of a news item and stayed the construction. The court had restricted the construction of parking only up to the ground floor and directed the Tourism Department to dismantle the concrete pillars of the first floor. However, the state Tourism Department has failed to dismantle the pillars of the first floor of the parking till date.

When asked, SDM Baijnath, Devi Lal Thakur, who is also chairman of the SADA, said that he had taken up the matter with the Tourism Department and requested them to follow the directions of the High Court and remove the pillars immediately. District Tourism Officer, he said, has assured him that the needful would be done within seven days.

On an average, Bir-Billing witnesses around 20,000 tandem flights per month. A tandem flight involves a ride along with a paragliding pilot. The area also sees above 10,000 solo flights every month. The hill station has become the first choice for domestic and foreign tourists.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible 'ISI angle'

4
Nation

India calls in US Charge d'Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

5
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

6
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

7
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

8
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

9
Punjab

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM's security breach

10
Punjab

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

Separatist still at large | 6 FIRs, 114 arrests so far | ISI...

Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco

Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco

1 held for pulling down Tricolour in London

India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida

India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida

Unveils $75 bn plan to counter China

Xi meets Putin as China pushes for Kyiv peace plan

Xi meets Putin as China pushes for Kyiv peace plan

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM’s security breach

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM's security breach


Cities

View All

Rain flattens wheat crop

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

Need to tap potential of BRTS service

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Protesters pitch tents at Sohana chowk

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Budget put off, Kejriwal blames MHA

No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

Ensure 100% sterilisation of stray dogs: CM to MCD

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

Doaba hit by operation against Amritpal Singh, aides

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’