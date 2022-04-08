Paragliding resumes in Himachal's Billing with additional safety steps in force

Our Correspondent

PALAMPUR, April 7

After one month, paragliding resumed in Billing today. It was suspended a month ago following fatal accidents.

The Tribune had highlighted the issue related to safety of tourists and mishaps in these columns. The DC had constituted a high-level committee comprising officers of the Tourism Department, district administration and the Special Area Development Authority, Bir Billing, to review the situation.

The committee had submitted its report to the DC last week with a set of guidelines to be followed by stakeholders, paragliders and local authorities for the safety of tourists.

Addressing mediapersons at Baijnath this morning, Salem Aazam, SDM, Baijnath, who is also the chairman of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), said several measures had been suggested like constitution of a technical committee to check the weather forecast, indiscipline and other issues related to safety of tourists. This committee would daily monitor the situation at the take-off and landing sites.

He said SADA would charge Rs 50 per flight. The money would be utilised for the smooth management of paragliding. Besides, Home Guard jawans would also be posted at the sites.

They would check the indemnity bonds signed by tourists and licences of pilots and maintain the records like details of passengers, operators’ name, insurance documents, unique identity number of gliders. Only after verification, pilots would be allowed to fly. Home Guard jawans would be responsible for implementing the guidelines.

Traffic barriers would be set up where jawans would check the traffic violations of the vehicles carrying tourist to Billing from Bir.

Speed governors would also be installed at different points to avoid road mishaps. The jawans would be equipped with walkie-talkie sets.

