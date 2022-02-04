Paragliding site shut in Manali, rafting beyond Bajaura halted

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, FEBRUARY 3

The committee formed to monitor adventure activities has shut down a paragliding site in Dobhi in Manali subdivision after carrying out an inspection yesterday. The committee has also halted rafting activities beyond Bajaura.

The committee will suggest remedial steps to prevent mishaps particularly in the field of adventure sports ranging from land, water and aero sports including river rafting, rock-climbing, rappelling and river crossing, winter and snow sports like skiing, trekking, rock climbing, hot air ballooning, zorbing balls, rolling balls, water balls, bungee jumping or any other activities as notified by the government.

The committee will verify the registration documents and licence of the operators and their period of validity, details of all guides and instructors, including copies of certifications and record of their experience, permits and permissions for the proposed adventure sports registration, identification documents, insurance cover for all participants, guides and instructors, copy of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and emergency action plan for the particular adventure sport, including arrangements for emergency lift and evacuation of clients in case of a mishap.

The government has framed River Rafting Rules 2005, Aero Sports Rules 2004 and Miscellaneous Adventure Activities Rules 2017 for regulating adventure and allied sports, aero sports, river rafting and water sports in the state. However, there are no specific guidelines for various activities under Miscellaneous Adventure Activities Rules 2017 like trekking, zip-lining, rock climbing, zorbing balls, rolling balls, bungee jumping and skiing. There were no specific regulations for snow-scooters and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) as well.

The scrutiny has been initiated on High Court direction to prevent accidents happening due to adventure activities. A committee has been constituted at the district level for the purpose. There are about 520 rafts, 500 paragliders, 300 snow scooters and about 300 mountain bikes providing direct and indirect employment to thousands of people.

Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said that the documents of adventure sports operators were being scrutinized. Illegal paragliders and unlicensed pilots will be penalized and compliance report will be submitted to the high court.

He said that pitfalls would be analyzed in various adventure sports and suggestions would be drawn to regulate these activities. A centralized system will have to be developed so that only authorized adventure sports operators are allowed to provide services.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Kullu River Rafting Association met the Deputy Commissioner and demanded to fix the date of passing of rafting equipment and guides. The Association president Shyam Attri said that rafts could not be inspected due to Corona and they are incurring losses as they were not able to operate these without renewal.

Papers being scrutinised



