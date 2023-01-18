Paragliding to be promoted in Kullu valley, says CPS

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 17

Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and Kullu Sadar MLA, today said that rafting would be started from the Gammon bridge to Bhuntar while paragliding would be promoted in the Kullu valley.

He performed bhumi pujan for the widening of the road from the Gammon bridge near Kullu to the Bijli Mahadev temple under the Stage 3 of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). He was accorded a warm welcome by local people and Congress workers.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Kharahal, said that the widening of the road would facilitate local people and tourists. He added that the people of the area had been demanding the widening of the road, which was also recommended by MP Pratibha Singh under the PMGSY.

The CPS asked Public Works Department (PWD) officials to take care of the quality of works and ensure the road was constructed according to rules. He said that the state government gives top priority to the promotion of tourism activities in Kullu district and efforts in this direction had already started.

He said that Bijli Mahadev would also be connected by a ropeway. He added that self-employment opportunities would be available to the youth of the region, strengthening the economy of the region.