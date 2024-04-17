Paragpur’s oldest resident honoured

Dharamsala, April 16
The Dehra administration honoured Preetam Devi Sood, who is the oldest resident of the heritage village Paragpur.
Affectionately known as Amma, Preetam Devi Sood celebrated her 95th birthday on April 13, on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. Residing in her ancestral home for nearly nine decades, she embodies the spirit of resilience and tradition.
The Dehra administration, led by SDM Shilpi Bekta, village pradhan Madan Gopal paid a visit to Preetam Devi Sood’s home. They presented her a cake and a commemorative plaque, acknowledging her invaluable presence in the community.
Sood’s 95th birthday was a celebration for all said the residents of Pragpur village. Her legacy shines brightly, inspiring generations to cherish and preserve the rich heritage of our beloved village, said the residents.
