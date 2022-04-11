Parbati valley death trap for trekkers

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 10

The Parbati valley of Kullu district is proving a death trap for tourists.

In a recent case, a 22-year-old youth Vijay Massari Jadeja of Thane, Mumbai, had arrived at Kasol in Kullu district on March 26 along with his three friends. They stayed in a hotel. On March 31, they moved to Kheer Ganga for trekking. On the next day, while returning from Kheer Ganga, he lost his way, while his three companions returned safely at Manikaran. When he did not return, the friends of the missing youth informed the police.

Talking to The Tribune, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Gurdev Chand Sharma said, “Till now there was no clue about the missing trekker. However, his jacket was found at a spot close to a trench. A police team is trying to locate the victim. The family of the victim has been informed.”

The SP stated, “Trekkers visiting Kullu district are advised to inform the nearby police station before venturing out so that, if needed, the police can swing into action and provide assistance.”

The SP said a search operation was underway to locate the missing trekker.

As many as 19 foreigners have gone missing in Kullu district since 1991. A majority of them lost their way in the Parvati valley. The first case of missing foreign tourist was reported in August 1991 when Oddette Victoria, a native of Australia, went missing in the Manikaran valley. Another case of missing foreign trekker was registered August 21, 2016, when Justin Alexander Shetler, a USA native, went missing in the Manikaran valley. The police tried its best to locate him but without success.

The body of a Delhi trekker was found on Wednesday on the Manikaran-Kheer Ganga route. The victim had arrived at Kasol on November 8 last year and left for Kheer Ganga the next day.

