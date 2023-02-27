Kullu: Parents up the ante against fee hike, 'high prices' of books

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 26

Parents of students of various private schools here have formed a group on social media to discuss issues related to decisions of school managements.

Their grievances Some schools increase the tuition fee by 10 to 15% every year

Overpriced books of little-known publishers are prescribed

Frequent changes in uniforms increase financial burden on them

Kullu Higher Education Deputy Director Shanti Lal Sharma says the matter is being looked into. However, no action in the case has been taken so far

Major issues raised by them relate to hike in fee, high rates of books of unknown publishers, frequent changes in school dresses and weight of school bags.

The school managements raised fee as per their whims as there was no regulation in that regard, they said. “Some schools have been hiking the fee by 10 to 15 per cent every year,” they added.

Vijaynder, a parent, said the elected parent-teacher association (PTA) members were also mute spectators to the autocratic attitude of school managements. Only those parents should come forward who could dare to put forth their voice.

Sachin, another parent, said overpriced books of little-known publishers were being prescribed to students. “Moreover, these overpriced books are available only with a few sellers with whom the school managements have tie ups,” he alleged.

The parents said the books should be finalised by a joint committee, including school teachers, parents and meritorious pass-outs.

They alleged schools had a tendency to change uniforms almost every year due to which they were forced to buy new clothes. These updated uniforms with minor or major changes were available with only a few selected vendors at exorbitant rates. “It seems schools are also profiteering from this business. Pricing and changes in uniform should be regulated by the district administration and the Education Department,” the parents alleged.

The weight of school bags should also be reduced. “As per the school bag weight policy of NEP-2020, it should be 2 kg to 3 kg for Classes VI and VII, but it weighs around 10-15 kg usually. The bags of students of Classes IX and X weigh over 20 kg,” they added.

The parents have decided to meet the DC in connection with these issues.

A parent approached the CM Sewa Sankalp over the pricing of books. On February 8, the Kullu ADM directed the Deputy Director, Higher Education, to take necessary action.

The principal of a private school, however, claimed that they adhered to all norms besides complying with necessary directions of various authorities.

