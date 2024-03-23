Park may boost geodiversity tourism

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, March 22

So far, there is no geodiversity park in the country, but there is ample scope to create one at Bhagsunag, 10 km north to Dharamsala in Kangra district.

Geologist LN Aggarwal, who has also served as the Director of Geological Survey of India (GSI), had discovered geo-heritage sites at Bhagsunag. He is a resident of Dharamsala and has mooted the idea of establishing a geodiversity park to promote geotourism in Himachal Pradesh.

What is it? Geodiversity parks highlight and conserve unique geological features, rocks, minerals and fossils, and are designed to promote education, research and sustainable development, while preserving the geological heritage

According to Aggarwal, once completed, the park would not only be a source of learning for the students and scholars of geology and scientists, but would also be a major tourist attraction in the state. The former GSI Director said, “As there is no geodiversity park in India, this will be the first of its kind and could be an added attraction for promoting tourism in the district.”

Aggarwal added that the detailed proposal was well received and approved by the state Department of Tourism, under whose aegis the park was likely to be developed.

Justifying his claims, Aggarwal said, “At the proposed location, there are interesting geological features like ‘Folds’ in limestones, faulting, main central thrust (MCT)/chail thrust, bedded and fractured shale (belonging to Cambrian Period) and old slate quarry (belonging to Chail series, around 1,400 million years in age).”

Aggarwal observed probable occurrence of Stromatolites in limestone at the site. The slopes of Dhauladhar, near Bhagsunag, have natural geo-heritage features such as fresh water springs, waterfall and natural water rivulet, locally called the Churan khad.

Aggarwal said, “Various types of rock fragments, pebbles, cobbles, boulders coming from the Himalayan slopes make the site of the geodiversity park an alfresco geological museum and provide an opportunity for geology students to have a first-hand experience at application of their theoretical knowledge.”

Geological experts living in the town suggest that Himachal Pradesh is a treasure trove of geological wonders, which would open the doors for the present and the next generation to understand the subject’s complexities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra