Parking lots packed to capacity as spectators descend on town

Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, May 5
Huge traffic, including luxury SUVs and countless bikes were witnessed in Dharamsala today. Spectators in large numbers descended on the town for the much-hyped Punjab Kings versus CSK IPL match. All parking lots were jam-packed. Signboards directed vehicles carrying cricket lovers to parking lots closest to their entry gates. The police were seen manning the traffic and keeping an eye on the law and order situation in the town.
As it turned out to be a one-sided match with Punjab Kings struggling for runs, fans started to leave the stadium early when a few overs were still left. There was light action inside the stadium when fans, encouraged by cheerleaders, backed their teams. The magical spell inside was in total contrast to the tranquillity in the hills and the surrounding vales.
Cricket, the gentlemen’s game laced in IPL charisma with Dharamsala as a venue and that too during summers, is a never an experience to miss. The stadium was packed with enthusiasts.
