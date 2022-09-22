Parking on roads causes jams

THE parking of vehicles along the narrow BCS-New Shimla Chowk, right next to the police station, has become a major reason for traffic jams, especially during office and school hours. The police must not allow parking of vehicles along the narrow roads in New Shimla to prevent traffic jams. — Nandini, Shimla

Shortage of faculty

There is a shortage of teaching faculty at the Government College, Sunni, in Shimla district. The shortage is more acute in science subjects. As a result, the students are not receiving quality education. The government should look into the matter immediately. — Neeraj, Sunni

Inadequate number of buses

The buses running in Rampur subdivision are inadequate. As a result, the local people are facing a lot of problems. They have to wait for hours for the buses. Also, these buses are overcrowded due to which travelling in them is very difficult. The HRTC should immediately increase the number of buses plying here. — Ashutosh, Rampur

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#Shimla