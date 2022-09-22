Parking on roads causes jams

THE parking of vehicles along the narrow BCS-New Shimla Chowk, right next to the police station, has become a major reason for traffic jams, especially during office and school hours. The police must not allow parking of vehicles along the narrow roads in New Shimla to prevent traffic jams. — Nandini, Shimla
Shortage of faculty
There is a shortage of teaching faculty at the Government College, Sunni, in Shimla district. The shortage is more acute in science subjects. As a result, the students are not receiving quality education. The government should look into the matter immediately. — Neeraj, Sunni
Inadequate number of buses
The buses running in Rampur subdivision are inadequate. As a result, the local people are facing a lot of problems. They have to wait for hours for the buses. Also, these buses are overcrowded due to which travelling in them is very difficult. The HRTC should immediately increase the number of buses plying here. — Ashutosh, Rampur
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...