 Parking project at Solan to see light of day after six years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Parking project at Solan to see light of day after six years

Parking project at Solan to see light of day after six years

Parking project at Solan to see light of day after six years

The incomplete Railway Road parking project at Solan.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 31

After remaining suspended for nearly six years, an upcoming parking project at the Railway Road in Solan has received the pending funds for its completion.

The under-construction parking lot had been encroached upon by migrants, who were residing on its two floors. The civic body had to seek police assistance a few days ago to oust them from the place. Its construction was also showing signs of wear due to lying unused for six years.

“A sum of Rs 50 lakh has been provided by the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) to BSNL, which was executing the project. This will ensure the provision of connectivity to the parking from the road and it would be made functional in the next few months,” said Solan Municipal Commissioner Ekta Kapta

Parking is a huge problem in Solan where a large number of people commute on a daily basis from nearby areas for work, educational and medical facilities, and several other purposes. They are forced to park their vehicles at available spaces along the roads, which often invites challans from the police. The few parking lots available in the city, mostly private, are doing a roaring business as hundreds of people use the facility on a daily basis. Figures collected from the Police Department reveal that nearly 25 per cent of the challans issued in Solan pertain to parking violations. An offender has to shell out at least Rs 500 for each offence. Penalties amounting to Rs 64.31 lakh were collected in 2023 for idle parking in the city.

The parking lot, meant for 102 vehicles, was conceived in 2008. Though bids were invited for the project on a ‘build, operate and transfer’ basis that year, only a portion was completed in 2018 and the construction of its second phase was put on hold due to the scarcity of funds. A sum of Rs 55 lakh was required to complete the multi-storey parking project. Another multi-level parking project was conceived at the old bus stand, which involved the transfer of Army land. A parking lot for 156 vehicles was supposed to be created on three floors, along with the creation of a commercial space. It has also been hanging fire for many years as the administration failed to construct an approach road from the national highway of appropriate quality to facilitate the construction process.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

2
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

5
Delhi

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

6
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

7
India

Individuals refusing promotion tests, facing any disciplinary proceedings not entitled to assured career progression: AFT

8
Business

RBI shifts 100 tonnes of gold from vaults in UK to India

9
India

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

10
Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora split ‘amicably' after dating for almost 5 years

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am

Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Nadda among early voters as polling begins for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 assembly by-elections in Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am

Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal

The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

3,272 officials for 818 booths in Mohali, polling begins at 7 am

‘Returning to jail for country’

‘Returning to jail for country’

Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Delhi wants Centre to help get water supply

Sanjay Camp, where getting tanker water is an ordeal

BJP accuses AAP of colluding with tanker mafia, holds protest

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

Jalandhar villagers back farmers’ cause

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Politics takes centre stage at village satth, farmers’ distress can cast its shadow on political scene

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire