Parmar, 3 others file nomination

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 21

Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar (in picture) filed his nomination papers from the Sullah constituency before the Assistant Returning Officer at Dheera today. Later, Parmar addressed a public meeting.

Sitting MLA Ashish Butail filed his nomination from the Palampur segment. Later, at a public meeting, he criticised the government. He said the Jai Ram Thakur government had failed to deliver in the past five years, therefore, people should support the Congress in the poll.

Trilok Kapoor, BJP general secretary, also filed his nomination from Palampur. Addressing a public meeting later, Kapoor said the BJP would again form government in the state. He said all development projects for Palampur had been sanctioned during the BJP rule. “The Congress has represented the seat for 25 years but failed to open even a BDO office here, which the Jai Ram Thakur-led government did,” he added.

Senior Congress leader Kishori Lal filed his papers at Baijnath. He vowed to restore all development activities, which came to a halt during the BJP rule.