Parmar: 6 MLAs left Congress over CM’s dictatorial attitude

Dharamsala, March 28

Former Speaker and Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar has alleged that six Congress and three Independent MLAs had resigned from the Vidhan Sabha due to the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “It is for the first time in the history of the state that MLAs of the ruling party and even Independents resigned from the House and joined the opposition party. The MLAs have openly said that they have been forced to rebel against the Congress due to humiliation they were facing,” he said.

Parmar, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “In Himachal, the state agencies are being misused against Congress MLAs. Security personnel have been deputed outside the houses of Congress MLAs under fear that they may switch sides. The state Vigilance Bureau and other agencies have been unleashed against the MLAs, who have joined the BJP. The Congress got the Budget passed in the Assembly by forcibly disqualifying BJP MLAs. This was a murder of democracy.”

He said, “The Congress government has worked in such a manner in the past 14 months that even its MLAs are deserting it.

