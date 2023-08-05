Parmar remembered on birth anniversary

Shimla, August 4
Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and prominent leaders of the Congress and the BJP offered floral tributes to Dr YS Parmar on his 117th birth anniversary at the Ridge here today.
Later, a ceremony was held at the Vidhan Sabha, where the Speaker highlighted the contributions of Parmar to the state. The Speaker termed Parmar as a visionary leader and messiah of the poor and credited him with giving Himachal its present form. He honoured Parmar’s grandson Anand Parmar and great grandson Yashasvi Parmar on the occasion.
Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur recalled Parmar’s inspiring contribution to transforming Himachal into a habitable and well-developed state and recognised him as a guiding light.
Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan lauded Parmar’s efforts in shaping the future of Himachal.
