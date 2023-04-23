Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with fervour

Nurpur, April 22
Parshuram Jayanti was celebrated with great religious fervour by the local Brahmin Sabha here on Saturday.
A “shanti havan” was performed on the occasion. Fifteen children from the Brahmin community were honoured with “Pratibha Samman” for their meritorious performance in education and other activities. The sabha also announced to launch the “Brahmin Welfare Fund” for supporting needy members of the community.
Ramesh Sharma, a prominent educationist of the area, presided over the celebrations. He said Lord Parshuram was an expert in both weapons and scriptures. He exhorted the parents to inculcate good values among their children and ensure that they would not fall prey to drugs and intoxication.
Rajiv Bhardwaj, former chairman of the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Limited, underlined the need to strengthen the sabha and help community members in distress. A ‘shobha yatra’ was also taken out by the sabha members from Chaugan to Jassur.
