Part of under-construction tunnel caves in on Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi

Dipender Manta
Mandi, November 2
A part of an under-construction tunnel caved in on Chandigarh-Manali highway on Tuesday night.
Around 50 workers were engaged in construction work in the area at the time of the incident. However, no loss of life was reported.
It is a bypass road tunnel on the Nerchowk-Pandoh road stretch near Mandi.
According to Mandi Municipal Corporation councillor Rajender Mohan, the incident occurred at around 10 pm on Tuesday but no person was injured.
"In this part of the tunnel, construction work was almost complete and vehicles of the company were moving through it. However, the tunnel was not officially opened for public transport," he said.
Varun Chari, the project director of NHAI Kiratpur- Manali four-lane project, could not be reached for his comment.
Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said the incident occurred due to blasting inside the tunnel.
