Parties engage in door-to-door outreach

Solan, May 31

Political parties made final efforts today to woo voters with a door-to-door campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow.

BJP’s Shimla Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Kashyap campaigned door-to-door in Kala Amb, urging the electorate to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third consecutive term. “All voters should come forward to register their participation in this festival of democracy. The INDIA bloc claims to be united at the Centre while contesting the elections against each other in the states. The Aam Aadmi Party has emulated Congress in indulging in corruption and is now neck-deep in it. People should choose Modi, who alone can ensure a stable and strong government at the Centre,” he said.

Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri, a lawyer, spent the day meeting members of the Shimla and Solan Bar Associations to seek their support. On his way back to his native village, Sultanpur, he also met and interacted with local residents.

