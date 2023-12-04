Party workers distribute sweets

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 3

The BJP workers celebrated the party’s victory in three states in the Assembly elections, namely Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, results of which were declared today.

The workers distributed sweets among people. Rakesh Sharma, spokesperson of BJP, said this victory is an endorsement of the work of the Narendra Modi government. The benefits of government schemes reached the poorest sections in the last ten years. The union government also initiated massive infrastructure development projects in the country.

He said the results of the elections are also an indication that the party would repeat victory in the Lok Sabha poll scheduled next year.

