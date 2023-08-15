Parwanoo-Dharampur highway remains closed

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 14

The Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the National Highway-5 remained closed for vehicular traffic at Chakki Mor since last night after mounds of debris fell on the road and blocked the temporary road following incessant heavy rains since last night.

Restoration work was underway where machines were deployed to clear the debris. Since the five-metre temporary road lacks a strong base, the authorities decided to discontinue movement of vehicles to avert a mishap.

Debris had also fallen at several other locations on this highway and the lane facing the hill was rendered unsafe for commuting at several places.

“Efforts are afoot to restore the road after undertaking repair as this being the apple season, the road is of great significance to the state,” said Balwinder Singh, project in-charge, GR Infra Projest, which is engaged in repairing the road. Apple-laden trucks were seen queuing up at Dharampur even as there was little chance of the highway being opened today.

Work was continuing till late in the evening as it being the gateway to Himachal, the authorities want to restore the road at the earliest.

Pick-ups carrying daily items like milk, bread, fruit and vegetables from Chandigarh used the Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kasauli route to reach Solan and its surrounding areas. With a key arterial route Siswan-Baddi-Nalagarh-Ramshehar being blocked owing to the fallen debris, the heavy vehicles had few options like travelling through the Kumarhatti-Nahan route which was at least four hours longer.

