Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

Solan, August 2
The Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 has been closed for traffic after a major landslide occurred at Chakki ka Mor.
The district police have directed the commuters to use alternative roads like Parwanoo-Jangeshu, Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti or Baddi- Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunihar-Shimla to travel.
Work to repair the stretch is under way with several machines having been deployed to clear the highway.
