Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 2

The Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 has been closed for traffic after a major landslide occurred at Chakki ka Mor.

The district police have directed the commuters to use alternative roads like Parwanoo-Jangeshu, Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti or Baddi- Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunihar-Shimla to travel.

Work to repair the stretch is under way with several machines having been deployed to clear the highway.

